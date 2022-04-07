Scott Morrison denied hostile reception after upset at Newcastle pub

Mr Morrison encountered a disability assistance pensioner at Edgeworth Tavern, where he was punished for the level of support provided by older Australians.
“There was a gentleman, Ray, who was very upset about a complicated matter, it involved Medicare and immigration issues. It also included the definition of income under the pension system,” Morrison told reporters.He said his staff later called on the man – now identified as Ray – to assist him with his personal circumstances.
But the prime minister insisted it was “a very warm welcome indeed” after being asked about the exchange on Thursday morning.
Ray shouted “listen to me for a change”, accusing Mr Morrison of failing to deliver on his election promises.
“It’s what you said last time you were elected. ‘We…
