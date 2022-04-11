A man in a suit grimaces, with green seats in the background.

Scott Morrison says Alan Tudge is ‘technically’ in cabinet even after split amid abuse allegations

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Alan Tudge is still “technically” a member of cabinet and is free to return to the role when he is ready, despite splitting at the end of last year.

But Mr Morrison’s position appears to contradict Mr Tudge’s decision earlier this year to leave cabinet altogether.

Mr Tudge stood aside in late 2021 when Mr Morrison began an investigation into the claims of one of Mr Tudge’s former employees that he was emotionally, and on one occasion physically,…


