Scott Morrison slams veteran Liberal senator Concetta Fieravanti-Wells’ scathing character assessment

The prime minister has rejected a scathing character assessment of one of his own senators, arguing that a disgruntled Concetta Fieravanti-Wells is only “disappointed” her time in federal parliament is coming to an end.
The veteran Liberal got his feet in the Senate after 9 p.m. on the budget, accusing Scott Morrison of being unreasonable.
“His actions conflict with his portrayal as a man of faith,” Senator Fieravanti-Wells told the upper house.
