Scott Morrison slams veteran Liberal senator Concetta Fieravanti-Wells’ scathing character assessment

The prime minister has rejected a scathing character assessment of one of his own senators, arguing that a disgruntled Concetta Fieravanti-Wells is only “disappointed” her time in federal parliament is coming to an end.

key points: Concetta Fieravanti-Wells described Scott Morrison as a “bully” and “an autocrat”.

Concetta Fieravanti-Wells described Scott Morrison as a “bully” and “an autocrat”. She accused him and the immigration minister of “ruining the Liberal Party in New South Wales”.

She accused him and the immigration minister of “ruining the Liberal Party in New South Wales”. Scott Morrison says Senator Fieravanti-Wells is simply disappointed that she lost a pre-election battle

The veteran Liberal got his feet in the Senate after 9 p.m. on the budget, accusing Scott Morrison of being unreasonable.

“His actions conflict with his portrayal as a man of faith,” Senator Fieravanti-Wells told the upper house.

“He has his…