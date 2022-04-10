Scott Morrison’s office confirms 21 May date for Australian federal election

Speaking from Parliament House in Canberra, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he has called elections for half of the House of Representatives and Senate for Saturday, May 21.

“The Governor-General has accepted my advice,” said Mr. Morrison.

“I love this country and I love Australians.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressing the media this morning. Credit:james brickwood

In a speech that laid the foundation of the Coalition’s campaign, Mr Morrison sought to shape the six-week campaign around the perceived strength of the Coalition when it comes to economic management.

“This election is about you, no one else. It is about our country and our future,” the PM said.

“It is a choice between a strong economy and a Labor opposition that will weaken it.”

