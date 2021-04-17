Scott Parker admits Fulham were “punched in the

The Cottagers get one other probability to attempt to claw their approach out of hassle once they go to London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Scott Parker stated Fulham had been “knocked and punched within the stomach” by their last-gasp loss to Wolves and admitted the squad must present their high quality in opposition to Arsenal. When the whistle blew after Adama Traore’s last-gasp winner had sealed victory for Wolves at Craven Cottage final Friday, Mario Lemina was seen in tears whereas quite a lot of different gamers appeared dejected. Fulham get one other probability to attempt to claw their approach out of hassle once they go to London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

“We have proven throughout this yr our high quality and we have proven on this yr that we will win soccer matches in opposition to very, superb groups so nothing’s modified in that sense – we have to consider that,” Parker stated.

“I perceive that we’re very devastated at this second in time, however we have been knocked and punched within the stomach however we transfer on now and we have to think about that and preserve going.”

Given a 3rd alternative to maneuver out of the underside three for the primary time since December, Fulham once more fell brief, slumping to their fourth successive defeat.

It leaves the Cottagers firmly within the backside three and 6 factors behind Seventeenth-placed Newcastle however Parker has backed his squad to bounce again.

“Time will inform,” the Fulham supervisor stated. “This workforce, early a part of the season, and up till this half have been very resilient, have at all times come again and fought and stored working, stored making an attempt to enhance and I’ve little doubt that would be the case.

“In fact, the nearer you get to the top of the season, that is the place issues are outlined and that is the place one’s character and one’s mentality are actually going to be examined as a result of it is defining.

“So I hope and I’ve little doubt that these gamers will present what they’ve proven me for big components.”

He added: “We have to present our high quality, present what good gamers we’re, be scientific in key moments.

“However in fact a big half at this second in time is standing up right here and the final six video games and the way it’ll be, we’d like massive characters, massive personalities.

“Individuals who thrive in these moments, embrace these moments, these challenges which can be forward of us. However you’re going to must be on the proper finish of these key moments, present your high quality and end one off, in whichever field.”