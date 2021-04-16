Scott Parker delighted with Aleksandar Mitrovic’s display of

The Serbian delivered a stirring deal with to his Fulham teammates following final week’s dramatic defeat by Wolves.

Scott Parker has mentioned he welcomes management within the altering room after witnessing a rousing speech by Aleksandar Mitrovic following Fulham‘s defeat to Wolves final week. Mario Lemina, who was in tears after Adama Traore‘s last-gasp winner sealed victory for Wolves at Craven Cottage final Friday, spoke earlier within the week a few passionate deal with delivered by the Serbian. “Sure it is positively one thing I welcome. It is one thing I would like extra of, it is one thing that nowadays we’re in all probability shedding a little bit little bit of,” Parker mentioned when requested about Mitrovic’s show of management.

“I feel in groups – and in excellent groups – you will have large characters and personalities, individuals that talk, those who lead by instance and that is what you need. I feel that is the important thing factor, your phrases and your actions, it is easy to speak, however we’d like motion from each considered one of these gamers.

“We’re a really younger squad and a really younger workforce on this division… I do not know however we’re in all probability one of many youngest to be sincere.

“Actually management and an actual character at occasions (is necessary) and much more so within the state of affairs that we have been in for big components… it’s totally simple to shrink back from issues, however you could arise and you could be counted and we’d like much more of that as properly.”

Fulham journey to Arsenal on Sunday after lacking out on a 3rd alternative to maneuver away from the underside three. They’re presently 18th within the desk and 6 factors behind Seventeenth-placed Newcastle after the Magpies gained at Burnley.

“It has been a traditional week as all the time, lifting the workforce and lifting the gamers within the early a part of the week,” Parker mentioned earlier than the journey to the Emirates.

“This group of gamers have gotten a little bit of resilience about them and we bounce again and we’re now wanting ahead to a London derby and a really, excellent aspect in Arsenal and hopefully we are able to try to get a end result.”

He added: “For giant components of this 12 months I’ve sat right here and mentioned we all the time deal with ourselves, however now it is bought to the purpose of the season the place possibly you are wanting elsewhere as properly and hoping another golf equipment can slip up alongside the way in which.

“However, as all the time, in the event you’re not going to win soccer matches or you do not win sufficient you are all the time going to be in hassle and that is the place we’re actually.

“So there’s one predominant focus which is us, let’s go and try to win this sport on Sunday. Let’s go to the Emirates, placed on an excellent efficiency, show all spherical however finally what we have to do is try to get a end result.”