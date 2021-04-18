LATEST

Scott Parker wants to see “resilience”

Scott Parker wants to see "resilience"

The Cottagers sit firmly within the backside three and are 9 factors behind Seventeenth-placed Burnley.

Scott Parker urged his Fulham staff to point out vitality and resilience as they battle for Premier League survival at Arsenal on Sunday.

The Cottagers sit firmly within the backside three and are 9 factors behind Seventeenth-placed Burnley following Newcastle’s 3-2 win over in-form West Ham on Saturday.

However Parker’s males get one other probability enhance their survival probabilities once they go to London rivals Arsenal on Sunday, and Parker believes his younger squad are as much as the problem.

“Younger gamers offer you that (vitality), in fact they do, that is what I need from my gamers and my staff,” the Fulham boss stated.

“I need an vitality, I desire a resilience, an pleasure to go and play soccer, go and showcase their high quality and if they’ll try this and execute (that) then we will win a recreation.”

He added: “There’s pressure there, there’s stress there, however if you’re within the Premier League there’s stress each week, you are all the time within the highlight.

“You are all the time one unhealthy outcome away individually as gamers, one mistake away from being highlighted, due to the stature of this division.

“However there may be stress there. What’s all the time the distinction between groups which can be profitable and gamers and high gamers is that they deal with these pressures nicely.

“They’ll deal with these pressures, they’ll nonetheless execute and play, they do not let these pressures drown them, they do not take heed to the noise an excessive amount of, they perceive what it’s and the processes that they should observe and that is what you usually discover in one of the best of one of the best.”

Given a 3rd alternative to maneuver out of the underside three for the primary time since December, Fulham once more fell quick, slumping to their fourth successive defeat towards Wolves final Friday.

“Actually going away to Arsenal, we must be organised, we must be disciplined, we have to attempt to take the sport to Arsenal,” Parker stated.

“They’re in an excellent vein (of type), good gamers, good high quality everywhere in the pitch so yeah a fast begin and an aggressive begin is one we have to attempt to take.”

