Scott Parker: ‘We have not given up on survival’

Eddie Nketiah got here off the bench to attain a last-minute equaliser in opposition to Fulham.

Fulham boss Scott Parker insists there’s “completely no probability” his facet have given up on Premier League survival as he hit out on the determination to permit a last-gasp Arsenal aim to face of their draw on the Emirates Stadium. Eddie Nketiah got here off the bench to attain a last-minute equaliser in opposition to Fulham – whose hopes of avoiding the drop suffered one other blow consequently. Parker’s facet misplaced to a last-minute aim to Wolves final outing however appeared on track for a first-ever away win over Arsenal following Josh Maja‘s second-half penalty.

As a substitute, it was additional heartbreak as Nketiah scrambled the ball in from point-blank vary to earn the misfiring Gunners a 1-1 draw.

Requested if one other gut-wrenching late aim meant their possibilities of survival had come to an finish, Parker’s response was emphatic: “No probability, completely no probability.

“This staff has proven all through this season that we are able to win video games, we are able to come to huge soccer golf equipment in opposition to very huge groups and get outcomes and performances.

“Six factors is the distinction tonight. In fact there’s perception, if one thing can change that fast, then why would there not be?

“In fact we’re upset, I am gutted. The final two weeks have been an actual kick when it comes to that however as at all times you rise up tomorrow morning, gloves again on, hold combating and go once more.”

For saying this recreation actually did not ever ignite, there can be VAR controversy all through as Dani Ceballos noticed a header dominated out after Bukayo Saka had been centimetres offside within the build-up.

Then Fulham would get their penalty as referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot on the recommendation of his assistant, with VAR checking Gabriel Magalhaes’ foul on Mario Lemina after which a possible offside in opposition to Ola Aina within the transfer resulting in the spot-kick.

With each selections standing, it was left to Maja to hammer the ball house from 12 yards and provides Fulham renewed optimism of avoiding the drop.

Nketiah’s eventual leveller would stand after an offside verify in opposition to Rob Holding within the build-up, with Parker exasperated by the choice to not rule out the aim.

“What I’m confused with is that the participant (Holding) is 2 yards away from my keeper (Alphonse Areola) and three yards from the aim line,” he added.

“The ramifications of his place impacts my keeper. We have now obtained the perfect keeper within the division bar none when it comes to controlling his field.

“He would not know that Holding is in an offside place so he has to react to that, if he is not there I think my keeper comes and collects and the ball by no means reaches the again put up.

“I do know now what will likely be stated, it will likely be that he did not try to play the ball. It’s an irrelevance whether or not he tried to play the ball.

“Possibly by the letter of the regulation, possibly by an announcement that comes out, it’s the right determination however I’ve performed soccer for a very long time and I do not suppose it’s.”

Arsenal could have earned a share of the spoils late on however they’re with out back-to-back league wins since January.

“That is the rationale we’re the place we’re within the league,” Mikel Arteta stated of his facet’s inconsistency.

“As a result of while you face the video games like in the present day and also you produce what you produce, you need to win it.

“That is what the highest groups are doing persistently within the league, and when you do not do it then clearly the results are that you’re the place you’re.

“Arsenal deserved three factors, for sure.

“You need to respect each opinion however you ask me my opinion and I let you know that we completely deserved to win the match, and you need to look again on the probabilities we created, two objectives disallowed, and we conceded with one shot on track.”