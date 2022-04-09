Scott Parker’s decision on Sheffield United penalty shouting

Cherries boss Scott Parker admits his side was probably lucky not to accept a late penalty against Sheffield United.
As the competition progressed towards its final five minutes, the flashpoint of the game arrived. Ollie McBurney flicked a ball towards strike partner Morgan Gibbs-White and as Nat Phillips went to clear, he missed the ball and bumped into Gibbs-White instead.
Wolves went to the indebted ground, but referee Dean Whitestone was adamant.
When asked if Cherie got lucky, with no spot-kick given, Parker told the Daily Echo: “Yeah, it looked like this. It certainly looked like that.
“I haven’t seen it back. Certainly in real time when I quickly look at it, it looked like it could be a pun.
“Maybe we got away with one there.”
