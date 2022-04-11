Scott Schaeffler wins first Masters

Cameron Smith has spoken to the host broadcaster after exiting the 18th green, insisting that it is time for him to wear the green jacket at Augusta National.

“Just too many mistakes,” he says. “I feel like maybe my two bogeys on my front nine weren’t quite qualified and I think that stalled the pace a bit. It really slowed me down. One bad shot at 12 and the tournament is there.

“I feel like I’ve played my best golf here, my time isn’t up yet. A few lucky breaks around and I’ll wear a green jacket. I feel really comfortable around this place and a place like that.” I do what really suits my game.”

When asked about the tee shot on the 12th that got water, Smith says: “It was all right. It was just a perfect nine…