Scottie Pippen Annihilated Isiah Thomas in a Room Full Of Basketball Fans by Deeming Him Irrelevant In NBA History

Everyone knows Michael Jordan hates Isiah Thomas. However, some basketball fans may not be aware that Scottie Pippen despises Thomas just as much as Jordan does.

Thomas was left off the 1992 United States men’s Olympic basketball team because Jordan didn’t want to play with the Detroit Pistons icon. Pippen was another player who was happy Thomas wasn’t on the team.

It’s been over 20 years since Scottie Pippen and Isiah Thomas played in the NBA and the Chicago Bulls legend still has no love for Thomas. This was evident when Pippen and Charles Oakley were asked about Zeke in a room full of basketball fans in New York.

Isiah Thomas and the Pistons played dirty against Scottie Pippen and the Bulls

RELATED: Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman Didn’t Talk to Each Other for the First 6 Months of the Bulls’ 72-10 Season

Before the Bulls won their first championship in 1991 over the LA Lakers, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen lost to Isiah Thomas and the Pistons three consecutive years in the playoffs. Detroit beat Chicago in the 1988 Eastern Conference Semifinals, the 1989 Eastern Conference Finals, and the 1990 Eastern Conference Finals.

When the Pistons were better than the Bulls, Detroit played dirty against Chicago by fouling Jordan and Pippen very hard. Dennis Rodman and Bill Laimbeer intentionally tried to hurt the Bulls players, and they succeeded.

Jordan and Pippen hated everyone who played for the Pistons, but Thomas was the main guy they loathed since the All-Star point guard was the leader of the team. That’s why when the Bulls swept the Pistons in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals, Jordan and Pippen enjoyed that sweep more than their title versus the Lakers.

Thomas and the Pistons embarrassed themselves by not shaking the Bulls’ hands after losing Game 4 of the ’91 Eastern Conference Finals. Since then, Jordan and Pippen have never respected Thomas.

Even though it’s been years since the Pistons’ walk-off, neither Michael Jordan nor Scottie Pippen likes Isiah Thomas. Pippen, who chatted with Charles Oakley and Michael Rapaport in 2018 for The Players’ Tribune, absolutely destroyed Thomas in a packed room when Rapaport brought up the two-time champion.

Scottie Pippen on Isiah Thomas: ‘Don’t nobody know who he is anyway’

RELATED: Michael Jordan Didn’t Want the Chicago Bulls to Draft Scottie Pippen as He Wanted His Former UNC Teammate Who Averaged 4.2 Points in the NBA

Scottie Pippen went off on Isiah Thomas and had the crowd in New York on the edge of their seats. The six-time champion said he had no respect for Thomas and that nobody knew who he was.

“Don’t nobody know who he is anyway,” Pippen said. “What am I gonna say, he’s a snake? Just saying.”

Thomas is one of the best point guards in NBA history. Along with winning two championships, Thomas was a 12-time All-Star and the 1989-90 Finals MVP. He finished his career with averages of 19.2 points and 9.3 assists.

Even though Pistons fans are the only people who will go to bat for Isiah Thomas, Scottie Pippen was wrong when he said nobody knows who the Chicago native is. However, it’s evident that Pippen will never give Thomas any praise.

The Hamburg, Arkansas native was a beast for the Bulls

Scottie Pippen is one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history. He made 10 All-Defensive teams and played in seven All-Star games. Pippen also won the 1994 All-Star Game MVP Award.

Pippen was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010. He averaged 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists during his stellar NBA career and is universally recognized as the best No. 2 option in basketball history.

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan went 6-0 in the NBA Finals. That is a feat no other duo may ever top.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.