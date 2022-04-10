Scottie Schaeffler enjoying the ‘fight’ with Cameron Smith at the 86th Masters

World number one Scottie Schaeffler said he is enjoying a “fight” with nearest rival Cameron Smith after winning his first major title at the 86th Masters.

Schaeffler was six shots off the field after eight holes of the third round at the Augusta National, but eventually had to settle for a three-stroke advantage as the Australian produced the fewest rounds of the day – a 68 – in testing conditions.