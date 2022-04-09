Scottie Schaeffler opens up the five-shot lead on a fun day for some in The Masters

Augusta, Ga. – Had fun at the Masters tournament on Thursday. Tiger Woods was back; The roars were back; The birds and the eagles were back.

Then Friday came.

Augusta National Golf Club and Mother Nature (or whoever here controls the weather via satellite from the Secret Clubhouse basement complex — shhh! That’s top secret!) reminded us that, ahem, the Masters is a major championship. Fun is not on the menu.


