Scottie Scheffler proves top ranking as Tiger Woods fights back at the Masters

World number one Scotty Schaeffler strongly underlined his newly acquired position as Tiger Woods returned from a nightmare to cut halfway in the 86th Masters.
After reaching the top of the rankings at Augusta National after three victories in his last five starts, Schaeffler left with an impressive second round of 67, where a strong wind made scoring difficult.
This gave the 25-year-old American half a total of eight with a record-equal five-shot lead over defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, 2011 winner Charl Schwartzell, Ireland’s Shane Lowry and first-round leader Sungjae Im.
