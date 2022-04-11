Scottie Scheffler wins Masters, wins first major title

Augusta, Ga. Scotty Scheffler found the perfect complement to his world No. 1 ranking.

a green jacket.

Schaffler won the Masters by three strokes on Sunday, a brilliant chip shot at No. 3 giving him all the breathing room he needed to catch first Cam Smith and then Rory McIlroy. Schaeffler scored 71 in the final round, finishing at 10-under 278 for the tournament.

“I really can’t put into words what it means to win this golf tournament,” Scheffler said after the Green Jacket ceremony.

McIlroy was in second place, his best performance to date at the Augusta Nationals. Smith finished third with five strokes in the Amen Corner.

“Really bad swing at the wrong time,” said Smith, who was in the top five in three of his six games at Augusta National.

