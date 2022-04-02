Scottish Grand National 2022 results plus winners and placements complete

A restricted capacity of 15,000 racegoers meant that it was not the busiest refurbishment of the Scottish Grand National in terms of attendance.

But it was a stark return to Scottish racing’s big day after the Air Grandstand had been empty for two years.

The sun shone as fans finally canceled the 2020 meeting while it was a closed-door affair the following year.

While there was a certain football match going on in Glasgow, there was still an eagerness to have the big 2021 race.

But Saturday was all about the racing action as the punters worked their best tips and stuck to the results as they rolled.

It’s not often that the action takes place so close to the Aintree Grand National, north of the border, and it was always going to happen…