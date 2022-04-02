Scottish Grand National Live ‘Hands and Heels’ Race as Gettersen in the Air in 4.45th Place

It’s Scottish Grand National Day and we have 23 runners to look forward to in the day’s feature race.

Ahead of next week’s Grand National, there is a curious entry as the air racecourse hosts 15,000 racegoers.

Christian Williams saddled an amazing 1-2 as the Eder Chase winner, Win My Wings was to see Kitty Light up with Major Dundee and Fidx and both respectfully (and both trainers by ex-Scott Allen King).

Earlier in the afternoon we had a good finish for Scottish champion Hurdle and it was Irish raider Anna Banina (6/1) who outperformed West Cork in the final analysis.

They also race in Newbury, Chepstow and Lingfield.

Join us LIVE with all the news, comments and results and naturally we’ll have tons of racing tips to help you find the winner.