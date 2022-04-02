Scottish Grand National: Live updates, start times, TV channel info, odds and more

One of the biggest days in the horse racing calendar is upon us as the Scottish Grand National takes place this afternoon.

All Ayr races will be shown live on ITV/STV today, with coverage starting at 1 p.m.

The showpiece race will start at 3:35 pm. Follow our blog for live coverage of the main event as well as the races at 1:15 pm and 5:15 pm.

24 runners will take part in a grueling four-mile run, which is considered very difficult to predict. Last year’s winning jockey Tom Scudamore will ride Via Delorosa which is a 22/1 long shot.

At the time of writing the current favorite for today’s race is Stormi Judge who is on 6/1, and will be ridden by Danny Mullins.

This year the Scottish Grand National entry takes place exactly a week before the Grand National, which is why many…