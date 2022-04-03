Scottish Grand National: Win My Wings leads home stablemate Kitty Light to Christian Williams 1-2 in Ayer. Racing News

Christian Williams dominated the Coral Scottish Grand National as Win My Wings led home stablemate Kitty Light in the air showpiece.

Former jockey Williams had won the first two home wins at the Coral Trophy in Kempton in February, and Win My Wings won the Eider Chase in Newcastle the same afternoon.

He probably never thought he would equal that feat – but in the first two home runs of Scotland’s biggest race at Seidling, the Welsh trainer proved once again that there’s a lot when it comes to chasers who stay in training. are not better.

Win My Wings – 13/2 joint-favorite with Kitty’s Light – was overshadowed by Irish amateur Rob James, whose 7lb claim offset almost all of the 8lb increase it took to win at Newcastle.

James only ever…