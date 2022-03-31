Scotty Barnes should be NBA Rookie of the Year

Evan Mobley and Scotty Barnes are the leading candidates for Rookie of the Year. image , Getty Images

The NBA Rookie of the Year vote has gotten even more complicated. Yesterday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Evan Mobley sprained his left ankle and was ruled out. next three games. It comes at particularly difficult times for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have lost four of their last five games and have been jumped not only in the Eastern Conference standings by the Toronto Raptors, but also in the play-in tournament. Another rookie candidate of the year has helped move the Raptors team into the top six: Scotty Barnes.



Cleveland’s fallout this month includes two duets between Mobley and Barnes, the best being on March 6, when the Raptors won in Cleveland and…