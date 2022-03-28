Scotty Schaeffler becomes 25th No. 1 ranked golfer in the modern era after 2022 WGC-Dell match play win

With his 4 and 3 victories over Kevin Kisner in the championship match of the 2022 WGC-Dell Match Play, Scotty Schaeffler accomplished something that multiple-time major winners Phil Mickelson, Colin Morikawa, Jose María Olazabal and Bubba Watson never accomplished. . When the new list is released on Monday, Schaeffler will become the No. 1-ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking.

1 (OWGR began in April 1986) as the 25th golfer and just the ninth American to earn the billing is significant for a number of reasons, but two stand above the rest. Two months earlier, Schaeffler had never won a PGA Tour event; That was 0 for 70. In the past six weeks, he has won three and almost…