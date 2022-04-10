Scotty Schaeffler in the faltering driving seat of Tiger Woods’ Masters challenge

Scotty Scheffler remained as cold as a putter in control of the 86th Masters as the weather ended Tiger Woods’ hazy hopes of playing his way into contention.

In his first start at the top level since a serious leg injury in a car accident 14 months ago, Woods overcame the odds to make his 22nd consecutive half cut in the first Major of the year.

But freezing conditions at Augusta National were no good for the 46-year-old’s injured body, with the 15-time dominant winner covering his first 12 holes in four overs par.

How to play Hole Number 2, as demonstrated by Tiger Woods. #owner pic.twitter.com/UnQ2PBvrxl — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2022

After a full drive at first, Woods hit a mediocre approach and made a three-putt from long distance for a disappointing…