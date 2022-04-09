Scotty Schaeffler in the faltering driving seat of Tiger Woods’ Masters challenge

Scotty Scheffler remained as cold as a putter in control of the 86th Masters as the weather ended Tiger Woods’ hazy hopes of playing his way into contention.

In his first start at the top level since a serious leg injury in a car accident 14 months ago, Woods overcame the odds to make his 22nd consecutive half cut in the first Major of the year.