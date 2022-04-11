Scotty Schaeffler secures first major with Masters win

Scotty Scheffler has lived to campaign at Augusta National.

The world’s top-ranked player captured his first major championship with a three-stroke victory at the Masters on Sunday.

Schaeffler came into the day with a three-shot lead, and he made sure it closed with a 1-under 71. He finished 10-under 278 on aggregate, winning for the fourth time in his last six tournaments.

Scheffler hit a four for a double bogey on the final hole, but he had such a comfortable lead that it didn’t matter.

Rory McIlroy was runner-up after scoring 64, but he came 10 strokes behind on the day and was never a serious challenger to Scheffler.

Initially, it looked like Scheffler might be pushed by Cameron Smith.

The Australian closed within a shot after starting the round with two straight birdies. but…