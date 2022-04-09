Scotty Schaeffler takes the Monster Masters lead at midway point

Scotty Scheffler was walking from Augusta National with both hands in his pocket as if he had just finished a casual round at home in the late afternoon.

Scotty Scheffler chips in the 14th green during the second round at the Masters. (source: Associated Press)

Masters was anything but that Saturday.

The wind that roared through the pines of Georgia gave Tiger Woods and so many others what they could handle, a relentless fight from tee to green. And then Scheffler made it even harder.

His 5-under 67 matched the day’s low score and gave him a five-shot lead, setting a Masters record after 36 holes. The final four players who had a five-shot lead over the weekend won. The only exception was Harry “Lighthorse” Cooper in 1936.

It brought little more than a shrug…