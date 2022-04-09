Scotty Schaeffler takes the Monster Masters lead at midway point

Scotty Scheffler was walking from Augusta National with both hands in his pocket as if he had just finished a casual round at home in the late afternoon.
Masters was anything but that Saturday.
The wind that roared through the pines of Georgia gave Tiger Woods and so many others what they could handle, a relentless fight from tee to green. And then Scheffler made it even harder.
His 5-under 67 matched the day’s low score and gave him a five-shot lead, setting a Masters record after 36 holes. The final four players who had a five-shot lead over the weekend won. The only exception was Harry “Lighthorse” Cooper in 1936.
It brought little more than a shrug…
