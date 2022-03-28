Scotty Scheffler and Kevin Kissner earn their place in the WGC-Match Play Finals

AUSTIN, Texas — If Sunday’s semifinal slate at Austin Country Club didn’t keep you entertained, playing matches probably isn’t your thing.

The morning matches at the WGC-Dell Technologies match play had everything the format had to offer: from dramatic lead changes to powerful performances that set the stage for the afternoon final between Scotty Scheffler and Kevin Kisner.

Both players continued to define performances at the event, with Kisner overcoming the mid-round rally of Corey Connors and Scheffler and jumping early against Dustin Johnson and never giving up.

Matches and Scoring from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship

“It felt like a heavyweight bout. He’s one hell of a ball striker, always in the game, hitting great shot after great shot,” …