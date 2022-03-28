Scotty Scheffler claims the world No. 1 throne in match play after third win in six weeks

AUSTIN, Texas – Scotty Schaffler is the hottest player in golf and now has the rankings to prove it.

Six weeks after his first PGA Tour win, Schaeffler won Dell Technologies Match Play for his third title in his final five games, enough to take him to No. 1 in the world.

“I never met in my dreams,” Scheffler said at the trophy ceremony, before wiping suffocating and tears, a rare show of emotion for the 25-year-old Texan. “I just play golf. I love to compete. I’m happy to be here, you know?”

A year after losing the championship match, Schaeffler never held back against Kevin Kissner, taking a 3-up lead through six holes and no chance of a catch. Schaeffler dismissed him with a draw on the 15th…