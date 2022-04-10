Scotty Scheffler in Commanding Position as He Searches for First Major in the Masters

History was on Scotty Scheffler’s side as he attempted to cement his position as world number one with the first major title at the 86th Masters.

A stunning second round of 67 gave Scheffler a record-equal five-shot lead over defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, 2011 winner Charl Schwartzell, Shane Lowry of Ireland and first-round leader Sungjae Im.