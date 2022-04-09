Scotty Scheffler in Commanding Position as He Searches for First Major in the Masters

History was on Scotty Scheffler’s side as he attempted to cement his position as world number one with the first major title at the 86th Masters.

A stunning second round of 67 gave Scheffler a record-equal five-shot lead over defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, 2011 winner Charl Schwartzell, Shane Lowry of Ireland and first-round leader Sungjae Im.

Four of the last five players to have achieved such a halfway lead in tournament history have claimed the green jacket, with Jordan Spieth the most recent to do so in 2015.

The only exception was Harry Cooper in 1936, who was just his third Masters, the American carding a third round of 71 to lead three before finishing 76, earning him the title.

The total prize money on that occasion was 5,000…