Scotty Scheffler Remains in Faith During Golf’s No. 1 Rise

Scotty Scheffler waves during the first round of the Masters on April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Scotty Scheffler looked every bit the top player world golf ranking In his first round at the Masters on Thursday, shot 3-under 69 with four birdies. He was two shots behind leader Sungjae Im’s entry in Friday’s second round.

Through hole 17, Scheffler was bogey-free and one stroke off the lead. He finished at 3-under with a bogey on 18.

>>Subscribe to Sports Spectrum magazine for more stories where sport and faith are linked <

Schaeffler plays in Augusta as well as any player in the world, having won three of the last six events he started. He won his first career PGA Tour event at the Waste Management Phoenix Open…