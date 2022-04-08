Scotty Scheffler scored 69 in the first round of the Masters

Scotty Schaffler began his hunt for his maiden Masters title on Thursday with a 3-under par 69, marking his debut as the world’s No. 1-ranked player.

The former Longhorn had a nearly bogey-free round but was unable to get up and down from a misplaced second shot at No. At that point, the bogey kept him from finishing the day in a tie for the overall lead.

By the end of the day, he finished third with England’s Danny Willett, Chile’s Joaquin Nieman and Dustin Johnson. Korea’s Sungjae Im took the lead after the first round with a 5-under-par 67. Just behind him was Cameron Smith of Australia at 4-under-par 68.

Scheffler put together a solid round in the middle of his round with three birdies in a five-hole stretch. His putter was in fine shape…