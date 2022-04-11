Scotty Scheffler set for final-round duel with Cameron Smith at Augusta

On January 1st of this year, there was an individual PGA Tour title between Scotty Scheffler and Cameron Smith.
Four months later, two of golf’s hottest players formed the final pair in the closing round of the 86th Masters as they threatened to turn the year’s first Major into a one-on-one duel.
At nine-under par, Scheffler extended a three-shot lead over Smith, with South Korea’s Sungjae Im two shots back and 2011 winner Charl Schwartzell and former Open champion Shane Lowry two strokes behind.
The good news for the chasing pack was that Scheffler had failed to convert any of his previous 54-hole lead…
