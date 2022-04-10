Scotty Scheffler takes a 3-shot masters lead over Cameron Smith

Scotty Scheffler posted a 1-under-par 71 on Saturday and saw his lead shrink to three shots during the third round of the Masters in Augusta, Ga.

visual: icon sportswire

The world No. 1 player looked like he could run into the opening round of the tournament, but four bogeys in his second nine helped keep the drama going in Sunday’s final round.

Australia’s Cameron Smith shot 4-under 68, at the bottom of the day, at 6-under on a chilly afternoon to take control of second place and moved within striking distance of the lead at Augusta National Golf Club.

Schaffler and Smith are both aiming for the first major titles of their careers. Schaeffler is on a meteoric rise after starting 2022 without a PGA Tour win to his name. He has now won three…