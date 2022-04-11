Scotty Scheffler wins Masters, says reason to play golf is to ‘glorify God’

Scotty Schaffler hugs his caddy Ted Scott after winning the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga., Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bucati)

Fifty-six days earlier, Scotty Scheffler was a 25-year-old starting his third full season on the PGA Tour, ranked 15th in the world, but still looking for his first win on the sport’s top circuit.

By 27 March, Schaeffler was ranked No. 1 in the world after winning three of the five events.

As of Sunday evening, Scheffler is now also the Masters Champion.

>>Subscribe to Sports Spectrum magazine for more stories where sport and faith connect <

The former University of Texas star won his first major title at the Augusta Nationals on Sunday, his third career start at the famous tournament. Scheffler took …