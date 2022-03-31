Scout Willis is grateful for ‘love’ over Bruce Willis’ aphasia

Scout Willis is grateful to her and her family for the “mutilation of love” since revealing the aphasia diagnosis of her father, Bruce Willis.

“The love I’m feeling right now blows me away,” the 30-year-old Scout wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday on a funny photo of the 67-year-old “Die Hard” star in a bandana.

“Thank you all for showing so much tenderness and amazing love to my dad and my entire family!”

Bruce’s family announced in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday that the legendary actor is “coming away” from his decades-long career that means a lot to him.

aphasia is a medical condition Which can affect a person’s ability to speak, write…