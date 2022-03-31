Scout Willis talks about her father Bruce Willis after announcing retirement

scout willis is opening.

30 year old daughter Bruce Wills After their family’s joint announcement about their health issues spoke out on social media, sadly, they were forced to retire.

On Wednesday (30 March), he thanked followers for their support following the revelation of Bruceaphasia diagnosis.

She wrote on it, “The love I am feeling right now is blowing me away.” instagram story Together with an old picture of his father smiling in a yellow bandana and glasses.

“Thank you all for showing so much tenderness and amazing love to my dad and my entire family.”

She…