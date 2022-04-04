Scouting Report: Casper Roode, Felix Auger-Aliasim Lead Houston and Marrakech Fields | ATP Tour

The ATP Tour has gone muddy this week with ATP 250 events in Houston and Marrakech.

Casper Roode, Reilly Opelka and Taylor Fritz field at the Faiz Sarofim & Co US Men’s Clay Court Championships in Houston, while Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliasime chases his second title of the year at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech. Both tournaments are returning after two years away due to the Kovid-19 pandemic.

ATPTour.com tracks five things to look for at each event.

BNP Paribas Open champion Taylor Fritz leads a piled-up group of home favorites looking for a strong start on clay in 2022. There are 13 Americans in the main draw (without qualifiers) and…