Scouting Report: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz among Monte-Carlo headliners | ATP Tour

The ATP Tour’s European clay-court swing will open in style with the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, the third ATP Masters 1000 event of the season and the first on clay.

Two-time champion Novak Djokovic, back at world No. 1, will lead the field in February in his first competitive action since Dubai. Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is looking for his first title of 2022, while Miami champion Carlos Alcaraz is looking to build on the biggest title of his youth career.

ATPTour.com looks at 10 things to watch this week.

1) Djokovic returns for the second ATP Tour event of 2022: They lost the top spot in the ATP rankings after their loss in the Dubai quarterfinals, Djokovic…