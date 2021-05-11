Scuffle between Neha Kakkar and her husband, know why there was so much talk

It was only 6 months after Neha Kakkar’s marriage that a fight started between her and Rohanpreet Singh.

Yes, Neha herself has shared this information on social media. Actually Neha Kakkar has shared a video on her Instagram in which both are seen scrambling. But let us tell you that this fight is not real but a reel.

It is clear from this video that in ‘Khad Tainu Main Dasa’, this pair is going to be fiercely fighting. At the same time, fans have fiercely reacted to this video. A fan has written that ‘post marriage conditions’, then someone has put an emoji about crying and heart.