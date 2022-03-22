LATEST

SDG7. Siemens and CO2 Smart Tech join forces to improve the energy efficiency of Spanish industry

Posted on

﻿﻿﻿﻿

Siemens has partnered with CO2 Smart Tech to integrate solutions in energy efficiency projects. A large part of Siemens solutions and products are aimed at making energy consumption more efficient by measuring and monitoring equipment and systems. For this reason, the company promotes the IE2 Experts initiative whose objective is create technical teams of experts capable of managing from the highest level projects of integration, measurement and control of low voltage solutions.

Digitization makes it possible to monitor energy consumption, which is a fundamental pillar of the industry on its way to a improvement of competitiveness, sustainability and responsible use of resources.

The first collaborating company to join this team of experts has been CO2 Smart Tech, an engineering and technology company in the development and implementation of advanced monitoring, energy management and sustainability-ESG whose work is focused on creating more efficient and sustainable companies.

About CO2 Smart Tech

Founded in 2010, CO2 Smart Tech is a company dedicated to the development of innovative systems in the field of energy efficiency. They also have an associated energy consultancy services area, either directly or through their network of collaborators.

The objective of this alliance is to work hand in hand towards the path of more sustainable and efficient technological solutions, hoping soon to be able to develop many joint success stories.

Jorge Heras, director of the Electrical Products business unit, remarks that “This alliance is a very important milestone because the training of our partners is very importantas well as for the wide range of products that it covers”. In this section we can highlight the SENTRON PAC network analyzers, automatic switches connected via Wi-Fi, communicable protection equipment such as 3VA molded case and 3WA open frame or control and surveillance systems such as SIMOCODE.

For his part, Gustavo Aman, manager of CO2 Smart Tech, highlights that “This agreement shows our commitment to continuous training as a differentiating element in such a competitive environment as the development and implementation of energy monitoring and management systemsin which our cost-TEM application has become a national and international reference”.

Access more responsible information in our digital library of Co-responsible publications.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

649
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
535
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
471
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
448
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
427
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
415
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
401
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
391
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
389
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top