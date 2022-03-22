SDG7. Siemens and CO2 Smart Tech join forces to improve the energy efficiency of Spanish industry

﻿﻿﻿﻿

Siemens has partnered with CO2 Smart Tech to integrate solutions in energy efficiency projects. A large part of Siemens solutions and products are aimed at making energy consumption more efficient by measuring and monitoring equipment and systems. For this reason, the company promotes the IE2 Experts initiative whose objective is create technical teams of experts capable of managing from the highest level projects of integration, measurement and control of low voltage solutions.

Digitization makes it possible to monitor energy consumption, which is a fundamental pillar of the industry on its way to a improvement of competitiveness, sustainability and responsible use of resources.

The first collaborating company to join this team of experts has been CO2 Smart Tech, an engineering and technology company in the development and implementation of advanced monitoring, energy management and sustainability-ESG whose work is focused on creating more efficient and sustainable companies.

About CO2 Smart Tech

Founded in 2010, CO2 Smart Tech is a company dedicated to the development of innovative systems in the field of energy efficiency. They also have an associated energy consultancy services area, either directly or through their network of collaborators.

The objective of this alliance is to work hand in hand towards the path of more sustainable and efficient technological solutions, hoping soon to be able to develop many joint success stories.

Jorge Heras, director of the Electrical Products business unit, remarks that “This alliance is a very important milestone because the training of our partners is very importantas well as for the wide range of products that it covers”. In this section we can highlight the SENTRON PAC network analyzers, automatic switches connected via Wi-Fi, communicable protection equipment such as 3VA molded case and 3WA open frame or control and surveillance systems such as SIMOCODE.

For his part, Gustavo Aman, manager of CO2 Smart Tech, highlights that “This agreement shows our commitment to continuous training as a differentiating element in such a competitive environment as the development and implementation of energy monitoring and management systemsin which our cost-TEM application has become a national and international reference”.

