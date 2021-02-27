SE Louisiana vs. Sam Houston Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

SE Louisiana Lions vs. Sam Houston Bearcats Prediction and Preview of FCS Spring Football Game.

SE Louisiana vs. Sam Houston Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 2 February 27

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, TX

Network: ESPN +

SE Louisiana (0-0) vs. Sam Houston (0-0) Game Preview

Why SE will win Louisiana

Head coach Frank Delpho has a good team in large offensive numbers in 2019 and reached the playoffs before scoring 73 for Montana in the season-ending.

Former Arkansas QB Cole Kelly – an interesting 6-7, 260-pound bomber in a game that finished second at FCS two years ago – is set to play a full-time role, and he has a full group of receivers. work with.

However…

Why Sam Houston will win

Sam is a defenseman in Houston.

The group that finished at No. 1 in the FCS in 2019 to deal with the loss, sacks in defense and scoring, and No. 2 in the eighth don’t get everyone back, but it should get a defensive combination of Javon Lyon and Tres Mescaro: in the backfield – He combined 13.5 sacks and 31.5 tackles for loss two years ago. They are working around the brick wall defending Joseph Wallace for a run D that is not going to let go of a single thing.

The offense may not have firepower with SE Louisiana passing the passing game, but enough to recover around this defense.

What is going to happen

It will be an entertaining game that will go a long way in seeing how strong Southland should be. Will Sam Houston really be the power it is supposed to be? Could Southwestern Louisiana be a crime enough to pull off this against the Great D?

Sam Houston will show enough offense – QB Eric Schmid will be just fine to go with a great defensive performance.

SE Louisiana vs Sam Houston Prediction, Line

Sam Houston 37, SE Louisiana 27

Row: Sam Houston-6, O / U: 54.5

