Posted on
SE Louisiana vs. Sam Houston Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

SE Louisiana Lions vs. Sam Houston Bearkats Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

SE Louisiana vs. Sam Houston Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 2 February 27
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, TX
Network: ESPN +

SE Louisiana (0-0) vs. Sam Houston (0-0) Game Preview

Why SE will win Louisiana

Head coach Frank Sfelow has a good team that is in great numbers in 2019 and reached the playoffs before going 73 runs to Montana in the season-ending.

Former Arkansas QB Cole Kelly – an interesting 6-7, 260-pound bomber in a game that finished second at FCS two years ago – is set to play a full-time role, and he has a full group of receivers. work with.

However…

Why Sam Houston will win

Sam is a defenseman in Houston.

The group that finished No. 1 in losses in FCS in 2019, No. 2 in sacks, and eighth in scoring defense, will not get everyone back, but it should get a defensive combination of Javon Lyon and Tres Mescaro. He combined 13.5 sacks and 31.5 tackles for loss two years ago – in the backfield. They are working around the brick wall, tackling Joseph Wallace for a run D, ​​who is not going to let go of a single thing.

The firepower of the offense may not be with the SE Louisiana passing game, but enough to recover around this defense.

What is going to happen

It will be an entertaining game that will go a long way in seeing how strong Southland should be. Will Sam Houston really be the power it is supposed to be? Could Southwestern Louisiana be a crime enough to pull off this against the Great D?

Sam Houston will show enough offense – QB Eric Schmidt will be fine – to go along with a great defensive performance.

SE Louisiana vs. Sam Houston Prediction, Line

Sam Houston 37, SE Louisiana 27
Row: Sam Houston-6, O / U: 54.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

