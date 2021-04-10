Seahawks Mock Draft 2021: What does Seattle do with three picks? | TMT

With just three picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, the margin for error in this Seattle Seahawks’ 7-round mock draft is extremely slim. However, the Seahawks have had a news-filled offseason. They’ve secured key players such as Chris Carson and Carlos Dunlap, extended Tyler Lockett, and brought in impact starters Akhello Witherspoon, Gerald Everett, and Gabe Jackson. With limited capital, Seattle must ensure each selection can contribute this year due to their margin of error being the slimmest in the NFL.

Seahawks Post-Free Agency 7-Round 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Round 2, Pick 56: Quinn Meinerz, IOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Round 4, Pick 129: Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

Round 7, Pick 250: Mustafa Johnson, DL, Colorado

Seahawks 2021 NFL Mock Draft | Pick-by-pick analysis

Quinn Meinerz, IOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Since the end of the college football season, Quinn Meinerz has shot up draft boards at one of the highest rates among all 2021 NFL Draft prospects. After turning heads at the Senior Bowl, Meinerz continued his meteoric rise by dominating his pro day. With a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.91, Meinerz is an impressive physical specimen, possibly the most impressive among the interior offensive line class.

His film is what you would expect from a Division-III NFL Draft prospect. Every play you watch is Meinerz throwing his opposition aside with ease. The competition level likely prevents teams from taking him in the top 50, but his value in the late second round is excellent.

After signing Gabe Jackson, Seattle has both of its guard spots locked in with Jackson and 2020 rookie Damien Lewis. Meinerz is talented enough to move to center and take the Seahawks offensive line to the next level. He has a case as the best player on the board and continues the trend of Seattle drafting Senior Bowl players early.

Russell Wilson has been cited for having issues with Seattle’s OL, so it would benefit them to use their first pick on a lineman. An offensive interior of Jackson, Meinerz, and Lewis would be dominant at the point of attack. The Seahawks are off to a good start in this 2021 mock draft.

Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

Hidden in a talented LSU defense, Kary Vincent Jr. has smooth hips and elite explosiveness. His athletic tools are near the top of the class, but he is a bit undersized. He possesses the tools necessary to play all around the field, but he’s still developing his instincts and nuance in coverage. Seattle lacks talented depth in their cornerback unit, and Vincent could see playing time early in his career.

He is the type of player who could easily outplay his draft position, as Seattle gets a high ceiling defensive back with positional versatility. Vincent snatched 6 interceptions in his three-year career at LSU, including 4 in his last season. The ball skills, closing ability, and hip fluidity give him a reasonably high ceiling despite being a Day 3 prospect. The Seahawks gets him in Round 4 of this 2021 mock draft.

Seattle brought in a similar player this free agency in Witherspoon. However, both players have the skill set to play as a boundary corner or in the slot. Tre Flowers will be designated on the outside, while Witherspoon’s and Vincent’s positions will be based on match-ups. With Jamal Adams being deployed close to the line of scrimmage, Vincent may even make the transition to safety. The versatility and athletic ceiling make this an exciting selection for the Seahawks. Could Vincent be the next Day 3 defensive back Seattle turns into a gem?

Mustafa Johnson, DL, Colorado

The Seahawks brought back Dunlap and Poona Ford, but there are still holes along their defensive front. They don’t possess a true three-tech to pair with Ford inside and lack any established edge rushers behind Dunlap. Colorado’s Mustafa Johnson is the kind of tweener that can do both adequately enough to find playing time early in Seattle.

A long-time player for the Buffaloes, he shows the motor and nuance you’d expect from someone so experienced. He doesn’t possess the size to be a dominant, every-down defensive tackle and lacks the explosiveness and length needed to impact each snap as an edge rusher.

With that being said, Johnson could play both positions for the Seahawks depending on the situation. This late in the draft, Seattle is hoping for a player who plays any resemblance of meaningful reps. After taking Vincent, who has a tremendous ceiling but a shaky floor, the Seahawks make a conservative pick in Johnson. With three selections, the Seahawks get an excellent trio of potentially productive rookies in this 2021 mock draft.

