Over the years, Seamus Power has been in the form of his life, with the 35-year-old securing his first PGA Tour title at the Barbasol Championship, as well as several top-10 finishes.

Now, the Irishman is looking to be among a select few, as Power has decided to join the DP World Tour to make it to the Ryder Cup in Rome for 2023, counting the events the 35-year-old co-sanctioned. There are results. ,