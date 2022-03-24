Seamus Power makes perfect Match Play start in Austin

Seamus Power switched style to start his WGC Dell Technologies Match Play tournament with impressive 5 and 4 wins over Sungjae Im at Austin Country Club.

Waterford’s man went up a gear on the last nine and tied Im with a sword, proving decisive with a birdie streak from 11th to 14th.

full leaderboard

The match play event consists of 64 players divided into 16 groups of four, with only the pool winners advancing to the knockout stages over the weekend.

Power will go against Patrick Cantley on Thursday.

Power’s performance has given a big boost to his hopes of making his Masters debut in a fortnight’s time.

Power – ranked 48th in the world – started the week inside the all-important top 50 and would now have an extremely unfortunate series of results to deny him a trip…