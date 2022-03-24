LATEST

Séamus Power stuns Patrick Cantlay at Match Play Championship

Seamus Power has taken to life like a duck in the water in the upper echelon of the World Golf Championship, as he demonstrated in taking down world number four Patrick Kentley – by a highly confident 5 and 4 – at Dale’s Technologies Matchplay at Austin Country Club in Texas in the second of the group roundrobin matches.

The win – maintaining Power’s 100 percent record, following his first day win over Sungjae Im – moved him to the top of Group Four and was relegated to pole position to advance to the last-16 knockout stage. . It is also almost certain to place him inside the top-50 of the world and so get an invitation to the Masters tournament in a fortnight’s time, the cut-off for the discount…

