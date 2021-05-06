Sean Banerjee (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

ENTERTAINMENT

Sean Banerjee is an Indian actor and model. He is the grandchild of iconic Bengal actress Supriya Devi. Sean is known for his character Chhote Nawab Siraj-Ud-Daulah in Star Jalsa’s historical soap opera Ami Sirajer Begum and the character of Dr. Ujaan Chatterjee in the romance medical series Ekhane Aakash Neel Season 2.

Birth & Family

Sean Banerjee was born on 26 April 1994 in Kolkata, West Bengal. His mother’s name is Shoma Chatterjee and, an elder brother named Neil Goswami. Sean graduated from Sherwood College, Nainital.

Bio

Real Name Sean Banerjee
Nickname Sean
Profession Model and Actor
Date of Birth 26 April 1994
Age (as in 2021) 27 Years
Birth Place Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Family Grandmother: Supriya Devi
Sean Banerjee with Supriya Devi
Father : Name Not Known
Mother : Shoma Chatterjee
Brother : Neil Goswami
Sean Banerjee Family
Sister : Not Available
Wife : Not Available
Religion Hinduism
Address Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Sean Banerjee (Actor)

Career

Sean began his career in modeling. He debuted his career on Indian television with Ami Sirajer Begum on Star Jalsa in 2018 and acted as the male protagonist in the series Nawab Sirja- ud- Daulah. Sean gained tremendous popularity with the representation of Dr. Ujaan Chatterjee in the romantic medical drama of Star Jalsa Ekhane Aakash Neel Season 2. In 2021, He was seen in Mon Phagun, which will broadcast on the Zee Bangla.

Education Details and More

School Not Known
College Sherwood College, Nainital
Educational Qualification Graduate
Debut Television : Ami Sirajer Begum (2018)
Awards Not Available
Sean Banerjee (Actor)

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 10″ Feet
Weight 75 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Sketching and Gymming
Sean Banerjee (Actor)

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Unmarried
Girlfriends Not Available
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Sean Banerjee (Actor)

Social Media Presence

Some Facts About Sean Banerjee

  • Sean Banerjee was born and brought up in Kolkata, West Bengal.
  • He got nominated for Mr. India of Calcutta in 2017.
  • He was one of the 12 models who attended FFace Calendar 2018.
  • Sean was the 2019 winner of the West Bengal Telly Academy Award for Best Actor.
  • He acted in a short film Khwaishein – The Desires of the Lost (2020) and featured in the song Tere Mera Rishta.
  • He was ranked in Most Desirable Men chart by Calcutta Times in 2019.
  • Sean is very active on social media and often share his sketches on Instagram.

If you have more details about Sean Banerjee. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

