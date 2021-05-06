Sean Banerjee (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Sean Banerjee (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More
Sean Banerjee is an Indian actor and model. He is the grandchild of iconic Bengal actress Supriya Devi. Sean is known for his character Chhote Nawab Siraj-Ud-Daulah in Star Jalsa’s historical soap opera Ami Sirajer Begum and the character of Dr. Ujaan Chatterjee in the romance medical series Ekhane Aakash Neel Season 2.
Birth & Family
Sean Banerjee was born on 26 April 1994 in Kolkata, West Bengal. His mother’s name is Shoma Chatterjee and, an elder brother named Neil Goswami. Sean graduated from Sherwood College, Nainital.
Bio
|Real Name
|Sean Banerjee
|Nickname
|Sean
|Profession
|Model and Actor
|Date of Birth
|26 April 1994
|Age (as in 2021)
|27 Years
|Birth Place
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Home Town
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
|Family
|Grandmother: Supriya Devi
Father : Name Not Known
Mother : Shoma Chatterjee
Brother : Neil Goswami
Sister : Not Available
Wife : Not Available
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Address
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Career
Sean began his career in modeling. He debuted his career on Indian television with Ami Sirajer Begum on Star Jalsa in 2018 and acted as the male protagonist in the series Nawab Sirja- ud- Daulah. Sean gained tremendous popularity with the representation of Dr. Ujaan Chatterjee in the romantic medical drama of Star Jalsa Ekhane Aakash Neel Season 2. In 2021, He was seen in Mon Phagun, which will broadcast on the Zee Bangla.
Education Details and More
|School
|Not Known
|College
|Sherwood College, Nainital
|Educational Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Television : Ami Sirajer Begum (2018)
|Awards
|Not Available
Physical Stats and More
|Height
|5′ 10″ Feet
|Weight
|75 Kg
|Body Shape
|Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Hobbies
|Sketching and Gymming
Marital Status and More
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Girlfriends
|Not Available
|Controversies
|None
|Salary (approx)
|Not Available
|Net Worth
|Not Available
Social Media Presence
Some Facts About Sean Banerjee
- Sean Banerjee was born and brought up in Kolkata, West Bengal.
- He got nominated for Mr. India of Calcutta in 2017.
- He was one of the 12 models who attended FFace Calendar 2018.
- Sean was the 2019 winner of the West Bengal Telly Academy Award for Best Actor.
- He acted in a short film Khwaishein – The Desires of the Lost (2020) and featured in the song Tere Mera Rishta.
- He was ranked in Most Desirable Men chart by Calcutta Times in 2019.
- Sean is very active on social media and often share his sketches on Instagram.
