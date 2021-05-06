Sean Banerjee (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Sean Banerjee (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Sean Banerjee is an Indian actor and model. He is the grandchild of iconic Bengal actress Supriya Devi. Sean is known for his character Chhote Nawab Siraj-Ud-Daulah in Star Jalsa’s historical soap opera Ami Sirajer Begum and the character of Dr. Ujaan Chatterjee in the romance medical series Ekhane Aakash Neel Season 2.

Birth & Family

Sean Banerjee was born on 26 April 1994 in Kolkata, West Bengal. His mother’s name is Shoma Chatterjee and, an elder brother named Neil Goswami. Sean graduated from Sherwood College, Nainital.

Bio

Real Name Sean Banerjee Nickname Sean Profession Model and Actor Date of Birth 26 April 1994 Age (as in 2021) 27 Years Birth Place Kolkata, West Bengal, India Nationality Indian Home Town Kolkata, West Bengal, India Family Grandmother: Supriya Devi



Father : Name Not Known

Mother : Shoma Chatterjee

Brother : Neil Goswami



Sister : Not Available

Wife : Not Available Religion Hinduism Address Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Career

Sean began his career in modeling. He debuted his career on Indian television with Ami Sirajer Begum on Star Jalsa in 2018 and acted as the male protagonist in the series Nawab Sirja- ud- Daulah. Sean gained tremendous popularity with the representation of Dr. Ujaan Chatterjee in the romantic medical drama of Star Jalsa Ekhane Aakash Neel Season 2. In 2021, He was seen in Mon Phagun, which will broadcast on the Zee Bangla.

Education Details and More

School Not Known College Sherwood College, Nainital Educational Qualification Graduate Debut Television : Ami Sirajer Begum (2018) Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 10″ Feet Weight 75 Kg Body Shape Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Hobbies Sketching and Gymming

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Unmarried Girlfriends Not Available Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Some Facts About Sean Banerjee

Sean Banerjee was born and brought up in Kolkata, West Bengal.

He got nominated for Mr. India of Calcutta in 2017.

He was one of the 12 models who attended FFace Calendar 2018.

Sean was the 2019 winner of the West Bengal Telly Academy Award for Best Actor.

He acted in a short film Khwaishein – The Desires of the Lost (2020) and featured in the song Tere Mera Rishta.

He was ranked in Most Desirable Men chart by Calcutta Times in 2019.

Sean is very active on social media and often share his sketches on Instagram.

