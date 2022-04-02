Sean Dyche gives his verdict on Burnley performance, fight for relegation and Man City defeat

Did you show a lot of respect to the city?

Those are easy words, but when you’re out there it’s hard. That’s 11 players who haven’t played against the top team in a few weeks.

We tried to change it up a bit, brought in an extra midfielder. Thinking we hadn’t played for a while and only got our players back on Thursday.

Trying to mold it in a day and a half is not that easy.

But when they score after five minutes it changes the whole experience.

We looked a little rusty. It looked like he might have expected the game better.

But he is the top player. The first goal is a knock on everyone’s head, we stare at it, it’s determined and they score.

The other is a bit similar. They break behind our lines, we don’t come back in time.

We got a lot of strength in the second half which is pleasant.

I spoke to…


