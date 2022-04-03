Sean Dyche hopes to use Man City defeat as preparation for relegation battle

Sean Dyche hopes Saturday’s loss to Manchester City will prove to be the perfect preparation for Burnley’s crucial tests against rivals Everton and Norwich in the next few days.

City struck twice in the opening 25 minutes at Turf Moor through Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan and took that lead after returning to the top of the Premier League after a 2–0 victory was briefly leapfrogged by Liverpool. Got a chance to join. Watford at lunchtime.