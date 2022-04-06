Sean Hannity Wants To Know Why Sean Penn Doesn’t Trust Him

Actor and producer Sean Penn opened up on Tuesday about his experience documenting the war in Ukraine in a huge interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

During the latest episode of the conservative pundit’s eponymous talk program, Hannity and Penn repeatedly admitted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was wrong to invade Ukraine, agreeing that his politically opposed political beliefs was repeatedly opposed.

In recent months, Penn has been on the ground in Ukraine filming a documentary about the besieged nation and its leader, President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I called you. I read you were there, and I was interested in the story,” Hannity said after welcoming the Oscar winner to her show. “If you were on this set 99 times out of 100, that’s it. We would probably be totally…